JetBlue to buy 25M gallons of sustainable aviation fuel from Air Company

Sep. 23, 2022 8:42 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

JetBlue land operations and boarding in Owen Roberts Intl. Airport in Grand Cayman Islands

LeoPatrizi/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with carbon technology firm Air Company to drive its transition to sustainable aviation fuel.
  • The low cost airline has committed to purchase 25M gallons of Air Company's AIRMADE sustainable aviation fuel over five years, with a targeted start in 2027. The carbon-neutral fuel made from captured CO2 is said to offer a total 94% greenhouse gas reduction.
  • The agreement follows a direct capital investment into Air Company's Series A funding round by the airline's venture capital arm, JetBlue Ventures.
  • Air Company joins JetBlue's (JBLU) growing list of partnerships for sustainable aviation fuel as it advances its goal to convert 10% of its total fuel usage to SAF on a blended basis by 2030.

