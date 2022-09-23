Immutep secures €1.8M cash in French government's research tax credit

Sep. 23, 2022 8:46 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) announced Friday it has received €1.8M cash from the French government in research and development tax incentive payment.
  • The incentive comes under the government's research tax credit scheme under which French companies conducting research and development activities in Europe can be reimbursed 30% of their eligible expenditure.
  • The biotech firm said it intends to use the proceeds to support the ongoing and planned global clinical development of eftilagimod alpha and the preclinical development of IMP761.
  • Stock is up 5% in pre-market trading.
