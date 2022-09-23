Boyd Gaming initiated at Buy at JMP amid valuation disconnect

Sep. 23, 2022 8:50 AM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Welcome to Las Vegas sign

4kodiak/iStock via Getty Images

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) gained a bull on Friday as JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender initiated the stock at “Outperform.”

He explained that the bullish rating is “driven primarily by the disconnect between valuation and gaming fundamentals,” but is also aided by healthy dynamics in key markets.

“Macro factors in Nevada, such as home prices and taxable sales, remain healthy, supporting a strong spend per head in the locals/downtown market where the company generates ~39% of its earnings,” Bender wrote on Friday. “As a result, NV has proven to be one of the healthiest gaming markets, outpacing U.S. regional gaming in nearly every month since the onset of the pandemic.”

As the state has grown in population and is expected to continue growing, the healthy dynamics are anticipated to provide a greater tailwind in time. This is especially so as Las Vegas local spending on gaming outpaces the broader market, Bender said.

Elsewhere, Bender said a strong balance sheet and nascent efforts in online gaming add downside protection and upside potential, respectively. He assigned a $65 price target to the stock alongside his “Outperform” initiation.

Read more on sports betting trends amid the start of the NFL season.

Comments

