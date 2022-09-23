Money manager Peter Boockvar argued Friday that bond yields could continue to rise over the next couple of quarters, even after the sharp increases seen in the wake of aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world.

Speaking to CNBC, the Bleakley Financial CIO said the market is witnessing "a general unwind of a decade-plus of artificially suppressed interest rates."

Boockvar noted that recent rises in bond yields have been "so acute" that they could mark a short-term peak. However, he pointed out that these figures still sit below the rate of inflation, suggesting further upside is possible.

The comments from Boockvar followed an announcement earlier this week that the Fed was once again raising its key rate by 75 basis points, the third such increase in a row. At the same time, projections from the U.S. central bank point to significant further hikes likely before the end of the year.

The dramatic rise in interest rates has sparked a massive jump in Treasury yields. For instance, the yield on the 2-year Treasury (US2Y) sat below 1% in January and traded below 3% as recently as early August. The figure now sits at about 4.2% in Friday's early trading.

For the 10-year Treasury (US10Y), the yield has climbed from about 1.7% in early January to a level of 3.76% in Friday's initial trading.

Given the sudden market changes, Boockvar advised the Fed to slow the increases in interest rates, contending that the speed of the rate hikes could cause dislocations.

"I can agree with them if they want to get to 4% or 4.5%, but it's the speed at which they're getting there that is creating the most amount of danger right now and the most amount of disruption," he said.

For a look at how higher rates will impact the stock market, see why Goldman Sachs has cut its S&P 500 target to 3,600.