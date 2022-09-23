AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares slipped on Friday even as investment firm Morgan Stanley resumed coverage on the mobile software company, noting it is "constructive" on the app economy even when taking into account the broader economic uncertainty.

Analyst Matthew Cost restarted coverage on AppLovin (APP) with an outperform rating and a $35 price target, or roughly 75% higher than current levels, noting that the company is a "category leader," even if it's likely to face some near-term issues.

"As we have written previously, our study of past recessions shows that spending on gaming (and recall that mobile game advertising make up the vast majority of APP's business) has been remarkably resilient through historical downturns," Cost wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that engagement, or time spent, on games grew 10% in 2009, up from the growth rate seen between 2003 and 2008. Absolute levels reached levels that were not surpassed again until 2015, indicating that time spent on mobile, including game downloads, is likely to stay flat or even grow in an economic recession.

"While the macro pressure on spending is clear, we do not see evidence of significant consumer behavior change and note that consumer spending comps will ease considerably next year, as the compares turn negative starting Jan '23," Cost explained, adding that while there is likely to be volatility in mobile gaming in the near term, engagement points to a longer-term growth story.

AppLovin (APP) shares fell 2% to $19.50 in premarket trading.

In addition to resuming coverage, Cost lowered his EBITDA estimates for 2023 and 2024 by 15% and 19%, respectively, citing the macro economic pressures. He also reduced revenue estimates by 23% and 25%, respectively.

Cost also noted that much of the decline is likely to come from its first-party gaming business, while the advertising unit is expected to see sharp growth.

The analyst also pointed out that it's possible AppLovin (APP) could "opportunistically sell or spin some of its [first-party] game studios," especially the ones that are smaller and/or unprofitable, noting that the relative value of operating first-party games has diminished thanks to Apple's (AAPL) recent iOS privacy changes.

Earlier this month, Stifel said that AppLovin's (APP) decision to not submit a revised takeover bid for Unity Software (U) removes an overhang on its shares as the market had expected another offer.