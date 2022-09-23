SG Blocks enters collaboration with Enriched Data
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) announced that company is currently in the discovery and research phase with Enriched Data, described on its website as a one stop solution for all things connected with Big Data in commercial real estate.
- Company intends to have the ability to score projects using algorithmic models which will provide an automated and/or certified ESG scores for the company.
- “We are currently working on forming a customized partnership with Enriched Data, and we’re very excited to harness the power of SG Blocks’ ethos, which is centered strongly around ESG and sustainable real estate practices. We are looking forward to having trained ESG Auditors providing ESG Scores on SG Blocks built and to‐be‐built products. The foundation is there, it’s about evolving our ESG practices and sharing that message in the best way that we can.” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO explained.
