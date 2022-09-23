Credit Suisse stock extends losses amid report of potential capital raise
Sep. 23, 2022 9:01 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) ADSs have sunk 9.1% in U.S. premarket trading after Reuters reported on Thursday that the Swiss bank had approached investors about raising fresh capital.
- Raising money by selling new shares would dilute the holdings of existing shareholders. As a result, when companies announce new stock offerings, their share prices usually decline.
- People close to the bank told the Financial Times that seeking more capital from shareholders would be a last resort due to the stock's depressed price. As of 8:56 AM ET, Credit Suisse ADSs were $4.29. In trading in Switzerland, its share were down 10% to CHF4.18 (US$4.27) at 2:43 PM CET.
- Credit Suisse (CS) hasn't responded to a request for comment. In July, the company said it would announce the results of its strategic review when it reports Q3 earnings, which is is scheduled for Oct. 27.
- The FT reported Thursday that the company is considering splitting its investment bank into three units, including a so-called "bad bank" to wind down problem assets.
