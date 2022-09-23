NanoVibronix rises 27% on approval of Uroshield for sale in UK by NHS internal supply chain contract

Sep. 23, 2022 9:03 AM ETNanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) said on Friday its UroShield had been approved to be sold in the UK by the NHS Supply Chain through a new contract.
  • (NAOV) has risen ~27% before the bell.
  • NHS Supply Chain manages the sourcing, delivery and supply of healthcare products and services for NHS trusts and healthcare organizations across England and Wales.
  • The new contract will begin in October and will merge with the existing Urology and Stoma framework contract in February 2024 with optional extension periods.
  • UroShield is a disposable ultrasound device designed to reduce the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) by reducing bacterial colonization and biofilm formation on indwelling urinary catheters.

