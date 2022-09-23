Opera to buyback $128.6M from majority shareholder

Sep. 23, 2022 9:07 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

  • Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) on Friday signed agreement to repurchase up to $128.6M in cash from its majority shareholder- 360 Security Technology.
  • 360 currently holds a 20.6% stake in Opera. The purchase price is equal to $5.50 per ADS, as 360 holds 46.75M ordinary shares of Opera, equivalent to 23.375M ADSs. 
  • Transaction is expected to close within 10 days from 360's shareholders meeting scheduled for Oct. 10, 2022.
  • The company told 360's representative on its Board will resign upon the closing of the transaction.
