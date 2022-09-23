Investors on Friday didn't appear to be too thrilled with DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) naming one of Google's (GOOG) top leaders as its new chief executive.

DocuSign (DOCU) shares slipped by 2% in pre-market trading after the electronic-signature and documentation company named Allan Thygesen as its new CEO effective October 10. Thygesen had been president of Google's (GOOG) Americas & Global Partners, where he led the company's $100B advertising business across North and South America.

Thygesen replaces Mary Wilderotter, who has been serving as DocuSign's (DOCU) interim CEO since Dan Springer resigned from the job in June following a weaker-than-expected quarterly report and outlook. Wilderotter will remain as chairman of DocuSign's board of directors.

The last few months have been active for DocuSign (DOCU) following Springer's resignation. On Thursday, DocuSign (DOCU) shares at one point hit a 52-week-low of $52.53, and the company's stock price has fallen more than 65% this year.

On Thursday, MoffettNathanson analyst Jackson Ader started coverage of DocuSign (DOCU) with an underperform rating, which is analyst-speak for sell. Ader said that while DocuSign (DOCU) is a "well-diversified" company, it is also facing a "rebuilding year" ahead.