Magnachip Semiconductor ticks higher on report LX still reviewing bid

Sep. 23, 2022 9:21 AM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Computer Education Training Class

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) ticked up 1.3% in premarket trading on a report that LX Holdings is still reviewing a possible bid.
  • LX is still reviewing a possible offer for Magnachip (MX) after submitting a letter of intent in May, according to Dealreporter, which cited a spokesperson at LX Holdings. LX Group in late April confirmed a report to Bloomberg that it was considering an offer for Magnachip.
  • The Dealreporter item also reported that a source familiar said that LX put its "pencils down" and halted talks in July and that there is no active engagement. LX views a Magnachip (MX) deal as high risk and has started to look at alternative targets.
  • NXP Partners, which has been reported to also be interested in MX, is no longer pursing a transaction, according to Dealreporter.
  • Earlier this month Magnachip (MX) announced it expanded its stock buyback program to $87.5M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.