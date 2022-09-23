Magnachip Semiconductor ticks higher on report LX still reviewing bid
Sep. 23, 2022 9:21 AM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) ticked up 1.3% in premarket trading on a report that LX Holdings is still reviewing a possible bid.
- LX is still reviewing a possible offer for Magnachip (MX) after submitting a letter of intent in May, according to Dealreporter, which cited a spokesperson at LX Holdings. LX Group in late April confirmed a report to Bloomberg that it was considering an offer for Magnachip.
- The Dealreporter item also reported that a source familiar said that LX put its "pencils down" and halted talks in July and that there is no active engagement. LX views a Magnachip (MX) deal as high risk and has started to look at alternative targets.
- NXP Partners, which has been reported to also be interested in MX, is no longer pursing a transaction, according to Dealreporter.
- Earlier this month Magnachip (MX) announced it expanded its stock buyback program to $87.5M.
