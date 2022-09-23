ABVC Biopharma rises on clinical update from Phase 2 trial of ADHD drug
Sep. 23, 2022 9:22 AM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- ABVC Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) said on Friday that a Phase II Part 2 study testing its ADHD drug, ABV-1505, currently being conducted at five medical centers in Taiwan, had enrolled 30 subjects and eighteen of the enrolled participants had completed the 8-week treatment.
- (ABVC) has risen ~5% before the bell.
- The company expects to enroll about 100 patients in Taiwan and the United States.
- The company was also notified by the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center Institutional Review Board that it had approved participation in the Part 2 study, set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.
- ABVC expects to complete the Part 2 study in the third quarter of 2023.
