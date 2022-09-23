ABVC Biopharma rises on clinical update from Phase 2 trial of ADHD drug

Sep. 23, 2022 9:22 AM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

On a beige background, a stethoscope and a white notepad with the inscription ADHD.Medical concept

Andrei Askirka/iStock via Getty Images

  • ABVC Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) said on Friday that a Phase II Part 2 study testing its ADHD drug, ABV-1505, currently being conducted at five medical centers in Taiwan, had enrolled 30 subjects and eighteen of the enrolled participants had completed the 8-week treatment.
  • (ABVC) has risen ~5% before the bell.
  • The company expects to enroll about 100 patients in Taiwan and the United States.
  • The company was also notified by the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center Institutional Review Board that it had approved participation in the Part 2 study, set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.
  • ABVC expects to complete the Part 2 study in the third quarter of 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.