Canada says retail sales set to rebound in August
Sep. 23, 2022 9:30 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Retail sales in Canada likely rose by 0.4% month-over-month in August of 2022, preliminary estimates showed.
- Considering July, retail sales fell by 2.5% from a month earlier to $61.3B in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased.
- It was above preliminary estimates of a 2% decline and compared to the downwardly revised 1% increase in June.
- It was the first decrease in retail turnover since December 2021 and the sharpest since April 2021, as sales contracted for 9 of the 11 subsectors.
- Sales at gasoline stations fell 14.2 per cent for the month as gasoline prices fell 9.2 per cent and sales at gasoline stations in volume terms decreased 7.0 per cent.
Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.9 per cent.
