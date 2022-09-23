CytRx to rename as LadRx

Sep. 23, 2022

  • CytRx (OTCQB:CYTR) said it is renaming as LadRx Corporation, effective Sept. 26.
  • The company added that it will trade under the ticker CYTR until the new symbol has been approved by FINRA
  • LADR stands for Linker Activated Drug Release, a small organic backbone that can be attached to chemotherapeutics, the company said in a Sept. 23 press release.
  • CytRx noted that the first-gen LADR-based drug aldoxorubicin is currently in a phase 2 trial for pancreatic cancer, and has been licensed to Immunity Bio.
  • "On September 26, 2022, the Company’s website will be www.ladrxcorp.com. This name reflects our unique product platform that has given rise to one clinical drug, Aldoxorubicin, and four pre-clinical therapeutics targeted against cancer, LADRs 7, 8, 9, and 10," said CEO Stephen Snowdy.

