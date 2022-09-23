James Maritime Holdings acquires a security company
Sep. 23, 2022 9:39 AM ETJames Maritime Holdings, Inc. (JMTM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- James Maritime Holdings (OTCPK:JMTM) has closed the acquisition of a security company which provides on-site protection, Mobile Patrol and Event Security in Santa Clara, CA, United Security Specialists.
- USS is an established security services provider with more than 10 years' experience in the security space with revenues exceeding $8M in 2021.
- It also has an effective, quality management team that will be a strategic partner for James Maritime which broadens our footprint in the protection and security marketplace at a time when these services are in high demand and are more required.
"The partnership between United Security Specialists and JMTM affords us the ability to expand to the next level by working together to acquire strategic industry partners, increase our access to capital and to adopt the use of effective technologies such as drones and remote surveillance technology. These relationships and technologies will enable United Security Services to better serve our existing California client base and expand into Federal, State and Municipal sector security markets, and assist us in our goal of becoming the leader in security services and remote monitoring." said Kyle Madej, CEO of United Security Specialists
Comments