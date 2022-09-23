U.S. PMI Composite Flash comes in stronger than expected in September
Sep. 23, 2022 9:45 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- September S&P Global U.S. PMI Composite: 49.3 vs. 47.0 expected and 44.6 in August. The figure reflects a "softer and only marginal decline in private sector business activity," S&P Global said.
- Manufacturing PMI: 51.8 vs. 51.3 expected and 51.5 prior.
- Services PMI: 49.2 vs. 45.0 expected and 43.7 prior.
- New orders, though, returned to expansionary territory, with broad-based growth across the manufacturing and service sectors.
- For the fourth straight month, the rate of input cost inflation eased during September, representing the slowest pace of increase since the start of 2021.
- On Thursday, the Conference Board reported leading indicators slipped 0.3% in August, worse than the flat consensus.
Comments (4)