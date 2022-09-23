Report: US equity REITs' August capital market activity up M/M, but down Y/Y
- U.S. equity REITs' August capital market activity increased M/M, but fell on a yearly basis, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
- A total of $1.17B was raised during the month, compared to $3.1M raised in July. On a yearly basis, the amount raised fell by 82%.
- Senior debt offerings accounted for $950M of the total raised amount, while common equity offerings formed the remaining $221.7M.
- Kimco Realty (KIM) raised $650M during the month through an offering of senior debt.
- Here is a look at some recent offerings by U.S. REITs:
- The August capital market activity brought the year-to-date total to $35.15B, 50.7% down Y/Y.
Comments