Report: US equity REITs' August capital market activity up M/M, but down Y/Y

Sep. 23, 2022 9:52 AM ETGOOD, ADC, KIM, EPRT, BNLBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

REIT real estate investment trust symbol. Concept words REIT real estate investment trust on the note on beautiful orange background. Business REIT real estate investment trust concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

  • U.S. equity REITs' August capital market activity increased M/M, but fell on a yearly basis, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
  • A total of $1.17B was raised during the month, compared to $3.1M raised in July. On a yearly basis, the amount raised fell by 82%.
  • Senior debt offerings accounted for $950M of the total raised amount, while common equity offerings formed the remaining $221.7M.
  • Kimco Realty (KIM) raised $650M during the month through an offering of senior debt.
  • Here is a look at some recent offerings by U.S. REITs:
  • The August capital market activity brought the year-to-date total to $35.15B, 50.7% down Y/Y.

