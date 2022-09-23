US to create clearinghouse of medical supplies to help other countries fight COVID

  • Along with other countries, the Biden administration will set up a clearinghouse of medical supplies as well as therapeutic drugs to help other nations fight COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.
  • The formal announcement is set to happen later today in New York at the Global Action Plan on COVID-19 at the United Nations General Assembly.
  • Part of the effort will be to expand a a "test-to-treat" program currently operational in 10 countries that provides drugs to treat COVID-19. These medicines include Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Paxlovid and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) molnupiravir.
  • The medical supplies to be provided include masks and oxygen.
  • COVID-19 vaccine makers: BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
  • Yesterday, the US government said it was cutting back on the number of Pfizer (PFE) COVID vaccines it would donate to other countries due to declining demand.

