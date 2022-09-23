Energy ETFs drop as oil falls below $80 a barrel, marking an 8-month low

With crude dropping below $80 a barrel for the first time in more than eight months, exchange traded funds tied to the energy sector have started off Friday’s trading session sharply lower. The energy sector as a whole was the worst performing segment of the S&P during the early going, with the largest energy ETF down more than 6%.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is Wall Street’s most prominent energy ETF with $37.45B assets under management. It declined by 6.4% in Friday's early going as oil sits at $78.50 per barrel, a decline of 5% on the day. With the slide, crude hit its lowest point since Jan. 11.

XLE is a broad spectrum energy fund that intends to offer exposure to U.S. companies that produce and distribute oil and gas.

Another fund that has been squeezed is the United States Oil ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:USO). The ETF, which tracks the price moves against oil futures contracts, looking to track the percentage change moves in oil, dropped 5.4% in early trading.

Oil itself has plummeted as market participants panic over the thought of a future recession with the Federal Reserve and other central bankers raising rates at such a rapid pace in order to combat high levels of inflation.

Other energy ETFs that have struggled in the wake of declining oil: (DBO), (BNO), (DBE), (USL), (OIL), (NYSEARCA:VDE), (AMLP), (NYSEARCA:XOP), (OIH), (FTXN), (RYE), (ZEO:CA), (XEG:CA), and (GUSH).

In broader market news, Stock indices were trading lower on Friday with the major averages looking at four down weeks out of five.