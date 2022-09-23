August sees sequential increase in Architectural Billings Index, expansionary mode for the 19th consecutive month

  • According to AIA or American Institute of Architects, August report shows that the Architecture Billings Index (or ABI) score for August rose to 53.3 compared to 51.0 in July.
  • This marks the 19th consecutive month of expansion and highest level since May 2022.
  • Bifurcating regional averages (taking a three-month average): South 52.9 vs. same; Midwest 51.4 vs. 52.3; West 50.2 vs. 51.6; Northeast 49.8 vs. 49.5.
  • Sector index breakdown (taking a three-month average): multi-family residential 52.0 vs. 51.6; institutional 52.0; commercial/industrial 51.2 vs. 51.9 in July; mixed practice 51.2.
  • Score of 50 or above indicates an increase in billings, AIA states that the index has a correlation with nonresidential construction spending 9-12 months into the future.
  • Stock to look at: Allegion (ALLE); Acuity Brands (AYI); The AZEK Company; Carrier Global (CARR); Carlisle Companies (CSL); Masonite International (DOOR); Griffon (GFF); Johnson Controls International (JCI); Lennox International (LII); Mohawk Industries (MHK); Stanley Black and Decker (SWK); Tecnoglass (TGLS); Trex Company (NYSE:TREX); Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.