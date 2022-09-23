Catalyst watch: Tesla AI Day, Amazon product event, JetBlue trial and Nike earnings
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - September 26
- Volatility watch - Options trading volume is high on American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) and Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD). Short interest remains at a high level on Shift Technologies (SFT) and Upstart Holdings (UPST). Social media interest has moved higher on Ryder (R) and Visa (V).
- All week - The conference schedule includes the Cantor Fitzgerald Oncology & HemOnc Conference, the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference, the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference, the TD Securities Paper and Forest Products Conference, the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference, and the B. Riley 2nd Annual Crypto Conference.
- All day - Twitter (TWTR) will depose Elon Musk as part of the litigation on the acquisition deal. The social media company has called some of Elon Musk's claims "factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant."
- All day - Grab (GRAB) will hold an investor day that will include a presentation from the management team on the company’s updated business plan.
- All day - Federal Reserve speakers include Boston Fed’s Susan Collins, Atlanta Fed's Raphael Bostic, Dallas Fed's Lorie Logan, and Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester.
Tuesday - September 27
- All day - Intel (INTC) will holds its annual innovation conference. Intel Innovation 2022 will include a keynote address by CEO Pat Gelsinger and updates on the 13th Gen Intel Core series. Shares of Intel are down 48% YTD.
- All day - A key trial in the airline industry begins with the Department of Justice trying to stop an alliance in the northeast between American Airlines (AAL) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) that it maintains will lead to reduced competition. The direction of the trial could impact the JetBlue acquisition of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) as well.
- All day - UiPath (PATH) will hold its Investor Day featuring a series of presentations that will focus on the company’s strategic priorities, key growth initiatives, and financials. Shares of UiPath have rallied after similar events in the past.
- 7:30 a.m. Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel on digital currencies.
- 2:00 p.m. Jefferies' hosts a ESG event covering the beauty industry with executives from e.l.f. Beauty (ELF).
Wednesday - September 28
- All day - Amazon (AMZN) will hold an event to announce new devices, features, and services. The product event could include new Echo devices, as well products from the Ring and Blink subsidiaries.
- All day - Aurora Innovation (AUR) will host a key investor event. The company plans to provide a deep dive into its Aurora Horizon roadmap to launch.
- All day - VF Corp (VFC) will hold its first investor day in over three years. UBS thinks the apparel company will warn on sales and profit challenges in the near term due to macro headwinds, while also outlining a "compelling" long term plan.
- All day - TotalEnergies SE (TTE), Roivant (ROIV), The Timken Company (TKR), and Stem Inc. (STEM) also have investor events that could lead to share price jolts if guidance is updated.
- All day - CNBC will hold its Delivering Alpha Conference. A session titled The Next Big Short with speakers Carson Block from Muddy Waters and Jim Chanos could create a stir.
Thursday - September 29
- All day - Brookfield listed affiliates (BBU) (BEP) (BEPC) (BIP) (BIPC) will hold separate investor day events. Other companies scheduled to hold investor day events include Vulcan Materials (VMC), Westaim Corp. (OTCPK:WEDXF), Park Lawn Corporation (OTCPK:PRRWF), and Intuit (INTU).
- All day - Watch Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) with the FDA extended the review timeline of the New Drug Application for AMX0035 and taurursodiol expiring. The FDA extended the PDUFA date to allow more time to review additional analyses of data from the company's clinical studies. Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals have rallied in the past off AMX0035 developments.
- 8:15 a.m. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will be in focus as it holds its post-earnings conference call. Investors will be lasered in to see if BBBY management discusses the need for an additional capital raise. Also look for a key updates on expectations for the holiday season with a high level of inventory in the retail industry. Options trading on BBBY is implying a 20% share price move after the report drops. Bed, Bath & Beyond fell 24% the last time it reported earnings.
- 4:15 p.m. Nike (NKE) will report earnings and hold its conference call with top execs. Options trading is implying a move of 8% after earnings are released. Skechers (SKX) and Under Armour (UAA) are the two footwears stocks that have the highest trading correlation with Nike around earnings day.
Friday - September 30
- All day - Tesla (TSLA) will hold its long-awaited AI Day event in Palo Alto, California. The buzz is that Elon Musk and team will have an operational Optimus prototype to show off. That could reset expectations on the value of a Tesla Bot business and highlight that the Austin-based company is a tech player as much as an automaker. Analysts think creating a working prototype will move the company up a few notches if a production date for the first version of Tesla Bot is seen as being closer. Earlier in the summer, Elon Musk said that AI Day #2 will be epic.
- All day - Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) will host a virtual R&D Day titled "Update on STAR-0215 and Its Clinical Development for the Prevention of HAE Attacks."
- All day - Li Auto (LI) will host a launch event to unveil Li L8, the Chinese automaker's six-seat, large premium smart SUV. The Li L8 will arrive at retail stores nationwide during the National Day holiday in China and will commence delivery in early November.
- All day - Federal Reserve Bank presidents Lael Brainard and John Williams will both speak at a Fed conference on financial stability.
