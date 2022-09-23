Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) -38.2% , resuming trading following a halt, after disclosing Friday it received a termination notice from Shell (NYSE:SHEL) for its Driftwood liquefied natural gas purchase agreement.

Last year, Tellurian (TELL) announced a deal to supply 3M metric tons/year to Shell for 10 years.

Tellurian (TELL) also said it sent a termination notice to Vitol related to their separate Driftwood LNG agreement.

Earlier this week, Tellurian (TELL) withdrew its planned $1B high-yield bond sale that was intended to help fund the Driftwood export project.