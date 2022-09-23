According to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), JetBlue Airways’ (NASDAQ:JBLU) ground workers have mustered sufficient support to seek a vote to unionize.

According to a union statement, the pursuit of union representation is motivated by “below-standard industry pay rates and benefits, poor and unsafe working conditions, unjustified discipline and terminations,” among other more minor issues. The union will seek to represent 3,000 ground workers at JetBlue.

“I congratulate all JetBlue Ground Operations workers for uniting in solidarity and demanding that a union representation election be conducted,” said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. “It’s been a long road for these brave workers to get to this point, and the IAM stands shoulder to shoulder with them. We will mobilize our union’s significant resources to ensure that these brave and resilient JetBlue workers have a fair and free election.”

JetBlue’s pilots and flight attendants are already represented by a union. Baggage handlers and ground workers at Spirit Airlines (SAVE), the budget airline that JetBlue is seeking to acquire, are represented by the same union seeking the vote at present.

