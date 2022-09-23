Netflix accounting chief Ken Barker steps down
Sep. 23, 2022 11:52 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday disclosed that its principal accounting officer Ken Barker resigned, effective Oct. 7.
- The streaming giant said Barker's resignation was a personal decision and not the result of any disagreement.
- NFLX CFO Spencer Neumann will assume the role of principal accounting officer, effective immediately, while the firm searches for a permanent replacement.
- Earlier in the day, WSJ reported that NFLX will move to a licensing model for comedy specials on its platform as it seeks to cut costs.
