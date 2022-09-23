Netflix accounting chief Ken Barker steps down

Sep. 23, 2022 11:52 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Netflix Los Angeles Headquarters building.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday disclosed that its principal accounting officer Ken Barker resigned, effective Oct. 7.
  • The streaming giant said Barker's resignation was a personal decision and not the result of any disagreement.
  • NFLX CFO Spencer Neumann will assume the role of principal accounting officer, effective immediately, while the firm searches for a permanent replacement.
  • Earlier in the day, WSJ reported that NFLX will move to a licensing model for comedy specials on its platform as it seeks to cut costs.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.