UBS downgrades Moelis & Company to Sell on muted M&A environment

UBS Analyst Brennan Hawken downgraded Moelis & Company (MC) to Sell from Neutral on "a prolonged, muted M&A environment."

Shares were trading ~7% down.

The degree of fixed compensation expense can add considerable upward pressure to MC's adjusted comp ratio, Hawken said in a note.

UBS had downgraded the investment banking advisory firm to Neutral from Buy in July, pointing to the company's deteriorating public M&A pipeline.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Analyst Manan Gosalia had also cut the stock to Underweight from Equal-Weight in July due to weaker near-term deal activity, suggesting an overall slowdown in revenues.

The M&A platform continues to be the largest driver of activity at the investment banking advisory firm, according to the company's Q2 earnings call.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system says the company has CAPEX Y/Y growth of -68.67%, while the financials sector median is 19.97%.

Quant gives the stocks a Sell rating, while the sell-side analysts give it a Hold rating on an average, with an average price target of $42.17.

