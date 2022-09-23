Former President Donald Trump may be headed back to Facebook once his account suspension ends in 2023, says Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) policy chief Nick Clegg.

Clegg - Meta's president of global affairs - said the company will consider its decision by talking to experts, weighing the risk of real-world harm and acting "proportionally," Semafor says in a post coming before the news outlet's fall launch.

“When you make a decision that affects the public realm, you need to act with great caution,” Clegg said. “You shouldn’t throw your weight about.”

Trump faced bans from most major social media following U.S. Capitol riots in January 2021. So a potential return to any platform has major implications as Trump weighs a new 2024 run for the presidency.

YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) suspended Trump's access and said he could return once the risk of violence had decreased. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) issued a permanent ban on Trump's heavily followed account, though the company's purported buyer, Elon Musk, said he would allow Trump back on if he took ownership.

Facebook ended up suspending Trump from its platform indefinitely after what looked like a temporary ban in January 2021.

Facebook's quasi-independent Oversight Board took up the matter of Trump's suspension, and in May 2021 upheld the ban but said the company needed to set a more definite suspension period. Facebook then said Trump's accounts would be suspended for two years and that he could conditionally return to Facebook and Instagram Jan. 7, 2023.