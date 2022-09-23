Biogen sells 271K square foot Cambridge, Mass. property for $592M
Sep. 23, 2022 12:44 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BXPBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has sold a laboratory and life sciences building it occupies in the middle of Cambridge, Mass.' biotech area for $592M to Boston Properties (BXP).
- Biogen (BIIB) will continue to occupy the building at 125 Broadway in the Kendall Square neighborhood through April 2028 under a new lease.
- As a result of the acquisition, Boston Properties (BXP) and the biotech terminated an existing lease at 300 Binney Street, an adjacent, 195,000 square foot property.
- That building will undergo a renovation into a biomedical research facility for occupancy in early 2025 by research organization Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.
- Derek Pitman and Betsy Yang recently wrote that Biogen (BIIB) is a hold because the company is facing patent cliffs and increased competition.
