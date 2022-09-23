MULN, REE and RVLP are among mid-day gainers and losers

Sep. 23, 2022 12:49 PM ETAIU, MULN, RVLP, REE, EVAX, HLGN, RNXT, AMPX, USEABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor

stock market

hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

  • Athersys (ATHX) +51%.
  • Global Cord Blood (CO) +41%.
  • Snow Lake Resources (LITM) +40%.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) +28%.
  • Trio-Tech (TRT) +19%.
  • Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) +18%.
  • Amprius Technologies (AMPX) +15%.
  • United Maritime (USEA) +14%.
  • Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) +13%.
  • Mullen Automotive (MULN) +14%.
  • Losers: Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) -40%.
  • Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) -32%.
  • Artivion (AORT) -29%.
  • CohBar (CWBR) -26%.
  • RVL Pharmaceuticals  (RVLP) -23%.
  • Tellurian (TELL) -22%.
  • Meta Data (AIU) -22%.
  • Heliogen (HLGN) -22%.
  • RenovoRx (RNXT) -21%.
  • REE Automotive (REE) -21%.

