MULN, REE and RVLP are among mid-day gainers and losers
- Athersys (ATHX) +51%.
- Global Cord Blood (CO) +41%.
- Snow Lake Resources (LITM) +40%.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) +28%.
- Trio-Tech (TRT) +19%.
- Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) +18%.
- Amprius Technologies (AMPX) +15%.
- United Maritime (USEA) +14%.
- Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) +13%.
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) +14%.
- Losers: Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) -40%.
- Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) -32%.
- Artivion (AORT) -29%.
- CohBar (CWBR) -26%.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) -23%.
- Tellurian (TELL) -22%.
- Meta Data (AIU) -22%.
- Heliogen (HLGN) -22%.
- RenovoRx (RNXT) -21%.
- REE Automotive (REE) -21%.
Comments