U.S. drilling rig count edges higher, Baker Hughes reports
- Active drilling rigs in the U.S. added 1 to 764, 47% higher than the active rig count at the same time a year ago but roughly flat during the past month, Baker Hughes reported Friday in its latest weekly survey.
- Drilling rigs targeting crude oil rose by 3 to 602 while gas rigs dropped by 2 to 160, with 2 rigs classified as miscellaneous.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian increased by 2 to 339.
