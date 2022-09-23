U.S. drilling rig count edges higher, Baker Hughes reports

Sep. 23, 2022 1:10 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)UCO, DBO, USL, SCO, OLEM, OILK, USOI, NRGUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Active drilling rigs in the U.S. added 1 to 764, 47% higher than the active rig count at the same time a year ago but roughly flat during the past month, Baker Hughes reported Friday in its latest weekly survey.
  • Drilling rigs targeting crude oil rose by 3 to 602 while gas rigs dropped by 2 to 160, with 2 rigs classified as miscellaneous.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian increased by 2 to 339.
  • ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU), (OILK), (OLEM)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.