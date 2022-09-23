Agricultural machinery makers such as Deere (NYSE:DE) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have a brighter future than many investors forecast, analysts at Morgan Stanley said Friday in a report. The investment bank identified three key drivers of a “more durable growth path” for the companies.

First, farm profitability in the next two years is going to be better than the consensus expects. While the price of corn and soybeans will fall from a 2022 peak, farmers will still see elevated profits as the cost of materials such as fertilizer decline from a recent surge.

“Investors are generally viewing ongoing fertilizer price strength in isolation relative to the remainder of the grains complex,” Dillon G. Cumming, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in the report. “Whereas we expect input costs to generally moderate in line with any gradual moderation in commodities.”

Second, precision agriculture methods to boost crop yields while cutting input costs can help makers of farming equipment, namely Deere, to boost profit margins during a possible economic slowdown, the bank said.

Deere has a chance to increase equipment operations EBIT from the consensus estimate of 19.1% for 2023 to 20% by 2025. Despite some expected margin compression, a 1.1 percentage point improvement from precision ag will drive most of that gain, Morgan Stanley estimated.

Deere this year introduced technologies such as self-driving tractors and its See & Spray system that can tell the difference between weeds and crops when applying herbicide.

Among the broader ag machinery industry, Deere, CNH and AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will increase revenue from precision ag for the next few years, according to Morgan Stanley.

“We continue to view these revenue streams as more durable and resilient through any potential recession or modest ag equipment downside, representing more defensive revenue and EBIT streams in the current environment,” the report said.

Third, the demand for replacement equipment isn’t appreciated enough in consensus estimates, according to Morgan Stanley. Its analysis of past trends indicates that replacement demand helps to enhance the forecasting process.

“A sustainably elevated level of farm profitability and accelerating replacement demand should continue to support the durability of the ag cycle longer than most investors appreciate,” the report said.

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on Deere (DE) and CNH (CNHI) and an Equal Weight rating on AGCO (AGCO).

Deere this year has declined 4.5%, compared with a 23% drop for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500). CNH is down 34%, while AGCO has tumbled 14%.

Seeking Alphga contributor Cavenagh Research rates Deere (DE) as a Buy on its technological advancements. Contributor Mare Evidence Lab has a Hold rating on CNH (CNHI) on its valuation.