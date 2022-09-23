Commercial vehicle registrations in EU fall for the 14th straight month, Spain emerges strong

Sep. 23, 2022 2:30 PM ETF, TM, HMC, RNSDF, BMWYY, NSANY, HYMTF, TSLA, KIMTF, FUJHY, MZDAY, POAHY, VOLAF, VWAGY, AMGDF, STLABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments

Several cars vans trucks parked in parking lot for rent or delivery

OceanProd/iStock via Getty Images

July and August commercial vehicle registration dips 17.4% and 8% respectively in the European Union. All key EU markets faced losses during the summer months, with the exception of Spain, which managed to post a 11.5% growth in August. YTD regional trends: Spain (-25.2%), France (-21.5%), Germany (-17.1%) and Italy (-11.1%)

New light commercial vehicles: down 20.6% in July and 12.1% in August. Region-wise YTD performance: Spain down 29.9%; Germany down 20.2% and Italy dipped 12.4%.

New heavy commercial vehicles: up 2.8% in July and especially in 24.4% in August. Region-wise YTD performance: Germany slightly down 1.8%, while Spain and France posted growth of 9.9% and 1.9% respectively.

New medium and heavy commercial vehicles: August up 18.1%, and almost flat in July. Region-wise YTD performance: Spain scaled 8.8%, all western European down with Germany down 6.1%, France down 1.8% and Italy down 1.6%.

New medium and heavy buses & coaches: July was down 23.1% and down 21.5% in August. Germany and France both witnessed declines in both months, while Spain posted massive surge of 182.9% in August. Region-wise YTD performance: . Germany saw the steepest drop of 24.4%, followed by Italy drop 16.1% and France decline 14.3%. By contrast, Spain recorded strong growth (+40.9%).

Stocks to keep track: Ford (F), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (TM), Honda (HMC), Stellantis (STLA), Tesla (TSLA), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF) and Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF).

Comments (2)

