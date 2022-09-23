Poland secures gas from Equinor in 10-year supply deal
Sep. 23, 2022 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) said Friday it entered into a 10-year agreement to sell natural gas to Poland's PGNiG, which eventually will help the country's access to energy following Russia's export cuts.
The companies said the deal comprises 2.4B cm/year, corresponding to ~15% of Poland's annual consumption.
The gas will be transported through the new Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, which opens next week and has a capacity of 10B cm/year.
Europe is looking to replace Russian gas, and elevated natural gas prices is a boon for Equinor (EQNR), Tudor Invest Holdings writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.
