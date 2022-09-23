China's Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock rocketed over 200% in afternoon trading Friday after being halted several times for volatility.

Shares of Golden Sun, which provides tutorial services in China, opened at $27.25, trading narrowly through much of the day before soaring in late afternoon to hit a high of $95.

Golden Sun shares were halted several times during the session for volatility, recently changing hands at $84, up 205% from Thursday's close, at approximately 3:35 p.m. ET. The company did not appear to have released any news or made any SEC filings on Friday.

Golden Sun held an initial public offering on June 22, offering 4.4M shares priced at $4 per share to raise nearly $18M. The stock has been volatile ever since, hitting a 52-week low of $13.41 on June 22 and a 52-week high of $95 on Aug. 19.

