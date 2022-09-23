Why did Athersys stock jump today? Amended agreement for warrants
Sep. 23, 2022 3:48 PM ETAthersys, Inc. (ATHX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares rallied Friday after the regenerative medicine company announced an amended Securities Purchase Agreement in relation to a previously closed stock and warrants offering, which, according to its management, offered more financial flexibility.
- The counterparty to the deal is a healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investor who took part in the company’s registered offering that closed on Aug. 17.
- The deal includes terms to extend the exercise period of the warrants issued as part of the stock offering to seven years from five years, ATHX said in a pre-market announcement.
- In return, ATHX has issued additional warrants to the investor to purchase as many as 2M shares of common stock at an exercise price of $6.3850 over seven years, starting six months from the date of issuance.
- The deal “provides more financial flexibility going forward as well as a commitment for the investor that recently invested $12 million in Athersys to participate in future financings if requested,” Chief Executive of ATHX Dan Camardo noted.
- ATHX, which recently effected a reverse stock split, announced last week that the company shares regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirement for the minimum closing bid price.
- Note: This article was corrected to reflect that ATHX is in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules for minimum bid price. An earlier version indicated that the company was not in compliance.
This was corrected on 09/23/2022 at 4:21 PM. This article was corrected to reflect that ATHX is in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules for minimum bid price. An earlier version indicated that the company was not in compliance.
Comments (1)