Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) Ceo Jacek Olczak said he is facing pressure to increase the company’s offer for Swedish smokeless tobacco giant Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY).

The bulk of the pressure is said to be coming from hedge funds, which have built up significant stakes in Swedish Match to influence the deal. Davidson Kempner Capital Management and HBK Capital Management, DE Shaw, Farallon Capital Management and, Pentwater Capital Management are reported to be key players in the push for a higher bid.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Olczak said that he “hasn’t ruled out a higher offer or reducing the deal’s 90% acceptance threshold”, but feels comfortable in his company’s strategy even if the deal is not finalized.

“Some people are seeing this as the only option,” Olczak said. “Swedish Match has a strategic importance to us but my strategy does not hinge on Swedish Match.”

Olczak reportedly added that he feels the current offer is fair and reducing the threshold would make the deal less attractive. The acceptance period for the deal is open until October 21.

To be sure, a stronger US dollar has also helped reduce the size of the takeover in dollar terms, falling from about $16B to about $14B due to the depreciation of the Swedish krona. The stronger dollar hurt Philip Morris (PM) shares on Friday, however, as shares fell 4.24% and marked one of their greatest one-day declines of 2022. Per Bloomberg Intelligence, the “more unfavorable foreign exchange backdrop than envisioned only weeks ago” could lead to EPS cuts for US multinationals reliant upon international markets, particularly in Europe.

