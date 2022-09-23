Glencore slapped with $486M in criminal penalties in oil pricing case

Sep. 23, 2022

Glencore Company Headquarters in Zug/Baar (Switzerland)

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) was sentenced Friday by a U.S. District Judge to $486M in fines and forfeiture for conspiring to manipulate U.S. oil price benchmarks during 2012-16.

The Swiss commodities trader was ordered to pay a $341.M fine and give up the $144.4M it made on the scheme, following the terms of the plea agreement reached in May.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) admitted that employees were directed to make bids and offers during a daily trading window used by S&P Global Platts to set its oil price benchmarks.

The penalty is part of $1.1B in total fines and forfeitures the company has agreed to pay to resolve bribery and market manipulation probes in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil.

Earlier Friday, Glencore agreed to buy Newmont's 18.75% stake in the MARA mining project in Argentina for as much as $175M.

