Xtierra to change business to Royalties firm

Sep. 23, 2022 4:21 PM ETXtierra Inc. (XRESF), XAG:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Xtierra (OTCPK:XRESF) said on Friday it would refocus its business operations from a mineral resource exploration company to a company focused on seeking cash flow generating royalty opportunities in various industries – a diversified royalties company.
  • If the Change of Business is completed, the company expects to focus initially on resource royalties, media entertainment royalties (such as music, film and television) and green royalty industries.
  • The Company intends to change its name to Royalties Inc. and to seek a listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and concurrent delisting of the common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange.
  • "Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained," the company said.

