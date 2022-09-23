Xtierra to change business to Royalties firm
- Xtierra (OTCPK:XRESF) said on Friday it would refocus its business operations from a mineral resource exploration company to a company focused on seeking cash flow generating royalty opportunities in various industries – a diversified royalties company.
- If the Change of Business is completed, the company expects to focus initially on resource royalties, media entertainment royalties (such as music, film and television) and green royalty industries.
- The Company intends to change its name to Royalties Inc. and to seek a listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and concurrent delisting of the common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange.
- "Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained," the company said.
