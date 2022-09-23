Merchants Bancorp prices underwritten public offering of 5.2M depositary shares
Sep. 23, 2022 4:21 PM ETMerchants Bancorp (MBIN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has priced an underwritten public offering of 5.2M depositary shares.
- Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 8.25% fixed rate reset series D non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.
- The liquidation preference is $25 per depositary share.
- The underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase 780,000 additional depositary shares of the series D preferred stock to cover over allotments.
- The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
