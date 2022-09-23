Merchants Bancorp prices underwritten public offering of 5.2M depositary shares

Sep. 23, 2022 4:21 PM ETMerchants Bancorp (MBIN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Investments Soaring In A Bull Market In The United States Concept High Quality

Darren415

  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has priced an underwritten public offering of 5.2M depositary shares.
  • Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 8.25% fixed rate reset series D non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.
  • The liquidation preference is $25 per depositary share.
  • The underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase 780,000 additional depositary shares of the series D preferred stock to cover over allotments.
  • The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.