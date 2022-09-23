National CineMedia creditors tap banker to examine options for debt - Bloomberg

Sep. 23, 2022 4:23 PM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Movie theater during the screening of an animated movie

LeMusique

  • A lender group of in-theater advertising name National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has hired Centerview Partners to explore options, Bloomberg reports, amid an environment of movie-theater uncertainty and some approaching debt maturities.
  • NCMI reported some bounceback revenues of $67M in the second quarter vs. an easy COVID-19 pandemic comparison.
  • But it has about $73M in cash and equivalents against more than $900M in long-term debt at last report - and the domestic box office is in the midst of a lengthy lull in new offerings.
  • The company has revolving credit due in June, and Standard & Poor's estimates that debt will be about 14 times earnings this year. Meanwhile, Bloomberg notes NCMI's first-lien term loan due 2025 is quoting around 73 cents on the dollar, down from 81 cents as of Aug. 8.

Comments (1)

