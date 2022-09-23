Citi plans to scale back lending to asset managers amid new capital rules - report

Sep. 23, 2022 4:36 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Citi office building in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) is said to plan to cut back the amount it lends to asset managers, including private equity firms, amid new capital rules.
  • Citi (C) plans to cut its lending for what is known as "subscription-line financing" to about $20 billion in coming months from about $65 billion, according to a Financial Times report, citing people familiar. The bank is said to have alerted some of its biggest private equity clients about the changes.
  • The news comes after an Apollo (APO) executive earlier this month said that he doesn't expect banks to to start financing debt for leveraged buyouts anytime soon.

