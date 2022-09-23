UMB Financial announces pricing of $110M subordinated notes offering

Sep. 23, 2022 5:16 PM ETUMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) said on Friday it had priced an offering of $110M aggregate principal amount of 6.250 percent fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes, due 2032 at a price to the public of 100 percent of their face value.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 28 and September 28 of each year.
  • The offering of the notes is expected to close on September 28.
  • UMB intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other uses, contributing Tier 1 capital to the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, UMB Bank.

