Raytheon Technologies bags ~$770M contract for US Navy

United States Navy Flag, American Navy Flag

mirza kadic/iStock via Getty Images

  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Pratt and Whitney Military Engines is awarded a ~$769.87M firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00006) to a previously awarded, ID/IQ contract (N0001920D0013).
  • This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure propulsion system spare parts, modules, support equipment/packaging handling shipping and transportation material, and depot lay-in material in support of the F-135 propulsion system requirements for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense participants.
  • Work is expected to be completed in December 2025.
  • The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

