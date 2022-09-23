Raytheon Technologies bags ~$770M contract for US Navy
Sep. 23, 2022 5:16 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Pratt and Whitney Military Engines is awarded a ~$769.87M firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00006) to a previously awarded, ID/IQ contract (N0001920D0013).
- This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure propulsion system spare parts, modules, support equipment/packaging handling shipping and transportation material, and depot lay-in material in support of the F-135 propulsion system requirements for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense participants.
- Work is expected to be completed in December 2025.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
