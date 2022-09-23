The SEC said Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) agreed to pay $12M to settle charges that it misled investors about a technology upgrade the company claimed would cut costs at a key mine, but in reality had increased costs.

According to the SEC's order, Compass (CMP) repeatedly assured investors in 2017 that a technology upgrade at its Goderich mine in Canada - the world's largest underground salt mine - was on track to materially reduce costs and boost its operating results starting in 2018.

The company's statements were misleading because they failed to tell investors that costs at the mine were increasing rather than decreasing, which substantially undermined the projected savings, according to the SEC.

Compass (CMP) also failed to properly assess financial risks of mercury contamination by one of its former facilities near the Botafogo River in Brazil, the SEC said.

