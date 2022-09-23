LabCorp to pay $273M to company for infringing prenatal test patents - Bloomberg

  • A Texas jury on Friday found that Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) violated patents related to prenatal screening that are held by Ravgen Inc., and ordered the diagnostics giant to pay $273M as a result, Bloomberg Law reported.
  • The jury found that LabCorp' (LH) method of mixing chemicals to stabilize blood samples was too similar to Ravgen's way of adding formaldehyde to preserve DNA.
  • LabCorp's MaterniT and informaSeq tests were used to screen for genetic abnormalities, such as Down syndrome.
  • Ravgen brought the lawsuit in October 2020 and accused LabCorp of violating two of its patents, which cover methods to detect cell-free fetal DNA from a mother’s blood.
  • LabCorp had argued that it used glycine and a second chemical to stabilize DNA in blood samples, adding that a partner developed this method and received a patent for it in 1998.
  • The case is Ravgen, Inc. v. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, W.D. Tex., No. 20-cv-00969.
