LabCorp to pay $273M to company for infringing prenatal test patents - Bloomberg
Sep. 23, 2022 5:21 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A Texas jury on Friday found that Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) violated patents related to prenatal screening that are held by Ravgen Inc., and ordered the diagnostics giant to pay $273M as a result, Bloomberg Law reported.
- The jury found that LabCorp' (LH) method of mixing chemicals to stabilize blood samples was too similar to Ravgen's way of adding formaldehyde to preserve DNA.
- LabCorp's MaterniT and informaSeq tests were used to screen for genetic abnormalities, such as Down syndrome.
- Ravgen brought the lawsuit in October 2020 and accused LabCorp of violating two of its patents, which cover methods to detect cell-free fetal DNA from a mother’s blood.
- LabCorp had argued that it used glycine and a second chemical to stabilize DNA in blood samples, adding that a partner developed this method and received a patent for it in 1998.
- The case is Ravgen, Inc. v. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, W.D. Tex., No. 20-cv-00969.
