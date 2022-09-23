Gene editing developer Prime Medicine files for proposed $100M IPO

Gene editing technology developer Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) has filed to raise up to $100M via an initial public offering.

The biotech company indicated in a filing that it was looking to raise up to $100M, a number that it likely a placeholder and subject to change. The company didn't disclose any additional details regard the size and pricing of the deal.

Prime Medicine hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol PRME. Lead bookrunners include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Jefferies.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Prime Medicine has developed a gene-editing platform called Prime Editing. The biotech company currently has 18 preclinical programs targeted at a wide variety of genetic-related conditions.

