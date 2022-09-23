Reliance Global Group jumps 8% on $3M buyback
Sep. 23, 2022 5:40 PM ETReliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to 3M shares which will become effective three business days after the date the company issues its quarterly earnings.
- Company currently anticipates issuing on or about November 14, 2022.
- Ezra Beyman, CEO comments, "We believe the Company is in a stronger position than at any time in our history, but do not believe this is reflected in the share price given the current market conditions. As further illustration of my confidence, I have personally purchased over $400,000 of stock in the open market within the past weeks. We could not be more encouraged by the outlook for the business and look forward to providing further updates on RELI Exchange and other significant initiatives underway.”
- Stock jumps 8.3% during after market hours.
