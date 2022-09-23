PG&E (NYSE:PCG) jumped 5.1% postmarket, and EQT (NYSE:EQT) rose 0.6%, rose 0.6% as each stock is set to be added to the S&P 500.

PG&E will take the place of Citrix Systems (CTXS), set to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners. As for EQT, it will take the place of Duke Realty (DRE), which is set to be acquired by Prologis.

EQT's move sets off more ripples. Replacing EQT in the MidCap 400 is ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS), down 4.7% after hours. And replacing ExlService in the SmallCap 600 is Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW), which is jumping 8% postmarket Friday.

Those moves are effective prior to the open on Monday, Oct. 3.

A sooner move comes before the open on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when Leslie's (LESL) will replace GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) in the SmallCap 600. Compagnie de Saint-Gobian is acquiring GCP; Leslie's (LESL) is up 8.5% postmarket.

CBTX (CBTX) is taking the place of Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) in the SmallCap 600 before the open Oct. 3, as CBTX is acquiring Allegiance (after which it will change it name to Stellar Bancorp and its ticker symbol to STEL). CBTX is up 5% after hours.

And SelectQuote (SLQT) will depart the SmallCap 600 before the open Oct. 3, to make room for shuffles at Xperi (XPER).

Xperi is spinning off "new Xperi," after which the parent will remain in the SmallCap 600 under a new name and ticker: Adeia (ADEA). XPER is up 2.4% after hours.