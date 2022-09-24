The week ending Sept. 23, saw marginal gains (in this segment) amid the Federal Reserve's third straight rate hike of 75 basis points to fight inflation. However, electric flying taxi company Eve managed to hold on to the top spot for the third time in a row (in this segment). The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) was in the red for the second straight week (-4.57%), with all 11 sectors being in the red again. YTD, SPY is -22.53%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) was also in the red for the second week (-5%). YTD, XLI is -19.90%.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +2% each this week. YTD, four out of these five stocks are in the green.

Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) +6.13%. The Melbourne, Fla.-based eVTOL aircraft maker's stock rose the most on Sept. 21 (+5.54%). The SA Quant Rating on the shares is a Hold, which takes into account factors such as Momentum, Profitability, and Valuation among others. EVEX has an F factor grade for Valuation and A+ factor grade for Momentum. The rating is in contrast to to the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Buy, wherein 2 analysts tag the stock as a Strong Buy while the other two see it as Hold. YTD, the shares have gained +15.72%.

Xometry (XMTR) +5.95%. The Derwood, Md.-based company's stock was among the top five gainers for the third time this month, including the No. 1 gainer spot once. Xometry — which provides a marketplace for manufacturing parts — has SA Quant Rating of Hold, with Growth possessing a score of A+ and Profitability with a factor grade of D. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs with a Buy rating, wherein 3 out of 8 analysts see the stock as a Strong Buy. YTD, XMTR has risen +17.17%, the most among this week's top five gainers for this period.

The chart below shows YTD price-return performance of the top five gainers and SP500:

ICF International (ICFI) +3.54%. The Fairfax, Va.-based consultancy inked a $12M contract with the U.S. CDC to modernize laboratory services. YTD, the stock has gained +5.32%. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating on ICFI is Strong Buy, wherein 3 out of 4 analysts see the stock as such. The SA Quant Rating agrees with a Strong Buy rating of its own, wherein Valuation has a factor grade of D and Profitability has a score of B-.

FTI Consulting (FCN) +2.97%. The Washington, D.C.-based company has risen +4.02% YTD. The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, with a B factor grade for Momentum and C- for Growth. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating completely differs with a Strong Buy rating, wherein the 2 analysts see the stock as such; the Average Price Target being $220.

Allegion (ALLE) +2.62%. The Irish home security products maker was among building products industry stocks which gained at the start of the week (Sept. 19 +2.81%) after rising from multiyear lows as homebuilding stocks climbed on an analyst upgrade. However, YTD, ALLE has shed -30.50%, being the only one among this week's top five gainers to be in the red for this period. The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Sell, while the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy.

This week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) all lost more than -14% each. YTD, all these five stocks are in the red.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -19.89%. The Latham, New York-based company's stock has seen some high volatility in these past two months. The stock lost throughout this week, but was among top five gainers for two weeks in August and also seeing significant ups downs in July. The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, with a factor grade of F for Profitability and D+ for Growth. The rating is in contrast to the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Buy, wherein 14 out of 28 analysts give the stock a Strong Buy rating. YTD, PLUG has declined -19.84%.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) -19.30%. The Ohio-based company, which provides equipment/services to data centers, saw its stock fall the most on Sept. 23 -9.79%. VRT was among top five gainers two weeks ago but YTD, the stock has slumped -60.15% — the most among this week's worst 5 for this period — and was the worst performing industrial stock (in this segment) in H1 (-67.12%). The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, with Momentum carrying an A- score and Valuation with C+ factor grade. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs with a Buy rating, wherein 4 out of 10 analysts see the stock as Strong Buy.

The chart below shows YTD price-return performance of the worst five decliners and XLI:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) -15.78%. The Israeli shipping company was back among the worst five decliners after two weeks. Shipping stocks have been impacted since the past few months with a decline in container rates and a global economic downturn. The SA Quant Rating on ZIM is Hold, with Profitability and Valuation both carrying a factor grade of A+. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating concurs with Hold rating of its own, wherein 5 out of 7 analysts see it as Hold. YTD, the stock has declined -57.75%.

Bloom Energy (BE) -15.20%. The San Jose, Calif.-based company — which provides power generation platform — was among the worst five decliners over a month ago but had a good run before that with a 3-week gaining streak. Earlier in the week, Taylor Farms partnered with Bloom, Ameresco and and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid to power a food processing plant in San Juan Bautista. YTD, the stock has shed -2.60%. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating on BE is Buy, wherein 7 out of 20 analysts see it as a Strong Buy. The SA Quant Rating, however, differs with a Hold rating, with a A+ score for Momentum and B+ for Growth.

Enovix (ENVX) -14.81%. The Fremont, Calif.-based lithium ion battery maker leapfrogged from the gainers list it found itself in last week to land among the losers this week. ENVX has seen volatility — having swung to gains following its quarterly earnings results but swapping places among top gainers and decliners since then. The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, while the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy. YTD, ENVX has fallen -32.11%.