Europe's frantic search for gas hurt by unrealistic demands, Total CEO says
Europe's struggle to replace Russian pipeline gas flows it normally would rely on during the winter is being hurt by unrealistic demands from buyers, TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) CEO Patrick Pouyanne said Saturday, according to Bloomberg.
Buyers are seeking short-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas but do not seem willing to pay higher prices, the CEO said.
"If Europe wants some security of supply, it has a cost," Pouyanne said in Qatar, where TotalEnergies (TTE) signed a deal to spend ~$1.5B in a huge liquefied natural gas project.
The French company will hold a 9.375% stake in the North Field South project, which will raise Qatar's LNG capacity to 126M tons.
TotalEnergies (TTE) was the first foreign company to buy a stake in another Qatari development, the 33M tons/year North Field East project, in which the company owns 6.25% and has invested ~$2B so far.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Qatar on Sunday; the country has relied more heavily than its neighbors on Russian gas.
