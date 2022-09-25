Instacart said to cut staff, expenses ahead of IPO - report
Sep. 25, 2022 2:29 PM ETInstacart (ICART)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Grocery delivery company Instacart (ICART) has been cutting some its 3,000 workers over the last two months ahead of a planned initial public offering later this year.
- Instacart (ICART) has instituted staff reductions, slowed hiring and is cutting expenses as it prepares for an IPO, The Information reported on Friday, citing two people familiar.
- The news come after a report last Monday that Instacart (ICART) doesn't plan to issue many new shares in its in initial public offering and instead most of the listing will come from the sale of employees' shares.
- The WSJ reported in late July that Instacart (ICART) was said to be targeting an IPO before the end of the year. Instacart is still leading toward a traditional IPO, rather than a direct listing, which it had previously been considering.
- In May San Francisco-based Instacart (ICART) said it confidentially filed a draft document for an IPO of the grocery delivery company.
